Patronus Resources Ltd (ASX:PTN) Insider Rowan Johnston Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Patronus Resources Ltd (ASX:PTN – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Johnston purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,100.00 ($13,223.68).
Patronus Resources Price Performance
Patronus Resources Company Profile
Patronus Resources Limited engages in the development and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project, which covers an area of approximately 285 square kilometers comprises 139 tenements located in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.
