Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 217,432 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 217,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $48,656,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,037,156.46. The trade was a 56.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Frank Slootman sold 294,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $63,910,421.25.

On Friday, June 27th, Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $68,184,434.92.

On Thursday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $1,517,152.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $390,315.64.

Shares of SNOW opened at $217.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $225.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.42.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

