Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of Geo Group Q3 Earnings

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Geo Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Geo Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEO. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of GEO opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Geo Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.81 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Geo Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

