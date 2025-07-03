Christian Kleinerman Sells 10,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 547,336 shares in the company, valued at $119,806,377.04. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,610 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.87, for a total transaction of $547,760.70.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $618,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $115,058.08.

On Monday, June 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $2,056,700.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $217.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,705,000 after buying an additional 316,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $988,950,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $750,572,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

