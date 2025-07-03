Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Reduced Earnings for Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 60.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $62,048.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,716.25. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,826 shares of company stock worth $4,900,539. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 833,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $12,649,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 214.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

