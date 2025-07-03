What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for AutoZone FY2025 Earnings?

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $147.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $143.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,850.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2025 earnings at $51.54 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.24.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,688.75 on Thursday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,801.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,699.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,539.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

