DA Davidson Predicts Weaker Earnings for Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Northfield Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Northfield Bancorp from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NFBK opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $512.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78. Northfield Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Northfield Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 147,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,611.94. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 113.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.