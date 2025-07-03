Ashley Mcgrane Sells 1,398 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $14,049.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 21,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,140.45. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ashley Mcgrane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Ashley Mcgrane sold 1,240 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $12,511.60.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTM opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
