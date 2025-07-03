Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

NYSE:HTH opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 827.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 134.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

