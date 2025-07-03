FY2025 EPS Estimate for Progress Software Boosted by Analyst

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Progress Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Progress Software Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,163.93. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

