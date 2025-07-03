Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $764.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $680.04 and a 200-day moving average of $631.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,069,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 23,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

