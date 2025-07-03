Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,785,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,585 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VBR opened at $200.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

