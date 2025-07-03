Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 6,526 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Swmg LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,032,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

