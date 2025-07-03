Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 165.3% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VBR opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

