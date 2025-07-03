Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 9,100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 207.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $245.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

