Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of VLO opened at $141.96 on Thursday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.86.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.