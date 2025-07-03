Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 43 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,070.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $973.12 and its 200 day moving average is $969.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,105.15.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

