Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 1,050 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after purchasing an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,642,000 after acquiring an additional 115,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,150,000 after acquiring an additional 582,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

