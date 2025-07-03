Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

