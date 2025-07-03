NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.05 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

