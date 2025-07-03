First Bank & Trust Increases Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after acquiring an additional 879,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $4,423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,921,471.17. This trade represents a 10.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,798,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,268,129.80. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,896,181 shares of company stock worth $374,176,564. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.