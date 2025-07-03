Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 958 ($13.08) to GBX 1,001 ($13.67) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.
In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £25,905.73 ($35,375.84). Also, insider Richard Woodman acquired 1,739 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,363.99 ($22,346.02). Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Paragon Banking Group
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
