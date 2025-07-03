SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $189.07 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

