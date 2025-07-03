Netcall (LON:NET) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netcall

Netcall Trading Up 1.9%

About Netcall

LON:NET opened at GBX 117.18 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 122 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.