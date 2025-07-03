Netcall (LON:NET) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netcall
Netcall Trading Up 1.9%
About Netcall
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netcall
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.