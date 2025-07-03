Analyzing Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) & Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Purple Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -11.85% -10.55% -6.90% Purple Innovation -14.16% -145.52% -13.27%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $336.18 million 0.41 -$35.85 million ($0.36) -3.44 Purple Innovation $487.88 million 0.17 -$97.90 million ($0.62) -1.23

This table compares Village Farms International and Purple Innovation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Village Farms International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Purple Innovation. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Village Farms International and Purple Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Purple Innovation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Purple Innovation has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.51%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Volatility & Risk

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Purple Innovation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple showrooms, as well as through its website, Purple.com. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

