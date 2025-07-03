Reviewing Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) and Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bunge Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Bunge Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Bunge Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrofarm Holdings Group $190.29 million 0.09 -$66.72 million ($14.92) -0.25 Bunge Global $53.11 billion 0.21 $1.14 billion $7.88 10.33

Bunge Global has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrofarm Holdings Group. Hydrofarm Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunge Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunge Global has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Bunge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrofarm Holdings Group -38.77% -24.85% -13.26% Bunge Global 2.13% 9.98% 4.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Bunge Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bunge Global 0 3 2 0 2.40

Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.67%. Bunge Global has a consensus price target of $81.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than Bunge Global.

Summary

Bunge Global beats Hydrofarm Holdings Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment. It is also involved in the distribution of CEA equipment and supplies comprising nutrients and fertilizers; grow light systems; horticulture benches and racking systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; and various growing media typically made from soil, peat, rock wool or coconut fiber, and others. The company offers its products to specialty hydroponic retailers, commercial resellers and greenhouse builders, garden centers, hardware stores, and e-commerce retailers under the Active Air, Active Aqua, Aurora Peat Products, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Gaia Green, Grotek, Innovative Growers Equipment, Mad Farmer, Phantom, PHOTOBIO, Procision, Roots Organics, Soul, and SunBlaster brands. It serves its products through a range of commercial and home gardening equipment and supplies retailers. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing and biofuel companies for biofuel production applications. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that comprise cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, renewable diesel feedstocks, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. This segment also refines and fractionates palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, and olive oil; and produces specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, such as lecithin. The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer’s grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. Bunge Global SA was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

