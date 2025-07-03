Top Shipping Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Blackstone, Shopify, United Parcel Service, Rio Tinto, and Carrier Global are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are equity shares of companies that own, operate or manage vessels transporting goods by sea, including container ships, bulk carriers and tankers. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to global trade volume and freight-rate fluctuations, which can be driven by economic growth, fuel prices and supply-chain dynamics. Their performance often correlates with global shipping indices such as the Baltic Dry Index and broader macroeconomic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.83. 3,402,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,032. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.83.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,493,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,248. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.42. 4,845,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 4,625,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,659. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

