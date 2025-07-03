Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,006 ($13.74) and last traded at GBX 1,000.08 ($13.66), with a volume of 293259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002 ($13.68).

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 950.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 909.51.

In other news, insider Pars Purewal bought 343 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.10 ($4,074.97). 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

