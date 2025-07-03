Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.