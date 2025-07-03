Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $227.54 and last traded at $227.10, with a volume of 4327633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.59.
The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
