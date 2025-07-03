Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $227.54 and last traded at $227.10, with a volume of 4327633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.59.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.70.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

