Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2025

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $227.54 and last traded at $227.10, with a volume of 4327633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.59.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.70.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.