Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.74 and last traded at $108.53, with a volume of 5652102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLC. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

