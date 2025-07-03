Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $367.10 and last traded at $366.17, with a volume of 341489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.55.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

