Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.76 and last traded at $197.22, with a volume of 370977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.31.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $177.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

