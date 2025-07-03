Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 6770164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth about $3,597,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 182.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 321,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 1,178.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 135,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

