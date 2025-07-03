Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 41,428,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 87,702,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Down 6.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £326,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

