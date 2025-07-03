GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) COO Sells $541,150.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GMS Stock Up 0.3%

GMS stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Read Our Latest Report on GMS

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GMS by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.