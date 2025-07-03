First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,643 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

