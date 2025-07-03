Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Drum Hill Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Drum Hill Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 15.3% of Drum Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Drum Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
VGSH opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.