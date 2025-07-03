Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Drum Hill Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Drum Hill Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 15.3% of Drum Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Drum Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

