First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $711.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.14. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.41.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

