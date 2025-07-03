First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,958 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $239.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

