First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $547.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

