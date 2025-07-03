Axis Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

