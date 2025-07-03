NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Increased by Novem Group

Novem Group boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after acquiring an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,672,409,000 after buying an additional 144,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

