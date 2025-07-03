Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,082 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,339 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

