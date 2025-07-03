Head-To-Head Contrast: ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) and Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Seven and I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of ODP shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ODP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven and I and ODP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven and I $78.57 billion 0.53 $1.14 billion $0.43 37.05 ODP $6.99 billion 0.09 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -14.32

Seven and I has higher revenue and earnings than ODP. ODP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven and I, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Seven and I has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODP has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seven and I and ODP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven and I 0 0 0 0 0.00 ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00

ODP has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.70%. Given ODP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ODP is more favorable than Seven and I.

Profitability

This table compares Seven and I and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven and I 1.43% 6.89% 2.47% ODP -0.69% 11.50% 2.68%

Summary

ODP beats Seven and I on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven and I

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

