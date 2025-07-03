GOHOME (GOHOME) One Day Volume Tops $9.15 Million

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, GOHOME has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. GOHOME has a market capitalization of $123.48 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOHOME token can currently be purchased for $247.00 or 0.00225105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109,629.84 or 0.99911127 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108,878.38 or 0.99199974 BTC.

GOHOME Token Profile

GOHOME’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com.

GOHOME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 247.28147304 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9,081,086.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOHOME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GOHOME using one of the exchanges listed above.

