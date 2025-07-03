Morphware (XMW) Price Tops $0.0360

Morphware (XMW) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Morphware has a market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $655.24 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morphware has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Morphware token can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,629.84 or 0.99911127 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,878.38 or 0.99199974 BTC.

Morphware Token Profile

Morphware’s launch date was September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. Morphware’s official website is www.morphware.com. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai.

Morphware Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.03581506 USD and is up 12.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $650,212.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morphware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morphware using one of the exchanges listed above.

