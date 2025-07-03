NEXPACE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $175.66 Million (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One NEXPACE token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXPACE has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEXPACE has a total market cap of $175.66 million and approximately $30.22 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,629.84 or 0.99911127 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108,878.38 or 0.99199974 BTC.

About NEXPACE

NEXPACE was first traded on May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,734,995 tokens. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,734,995 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.96975209 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $32,369,627.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

