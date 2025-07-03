Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115.06 thousand and $2.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00002634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00002139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023336 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

