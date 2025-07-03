Islamic Coin (ISLM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.99 Million

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Islamic Coin has a total market capitalization of $57.99 million and approximately $446.85 thousand worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Islamic Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109,629.84 or 0.99911127 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108,878.38 or 0.99199974 BTC.

Islamic Coin Profile

Islamic Coin launched on October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,218,064,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,926,485,627 coins. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,218,014,881.76431 with 1,926,448,358.526184 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.02986428 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $452,141.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Islamic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

